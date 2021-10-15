Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 39,659 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 859,808 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,659 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.12% of Bank of Hawaii worth $72,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,526,000 after acquiring an additional 312,013 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 133,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,414,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,109,000 after buying an additional 687,337 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at $3,854,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,505,881.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $496,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,834 shares of company stock worth $5,035,077 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $82.83 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.04.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.29 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 72.54%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.