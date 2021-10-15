Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 52,738 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,016,935 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 52,738 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Kearny Financial worth $71,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRNY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kearny Financial by 696.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

KRNY opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

