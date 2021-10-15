Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 781,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $69,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 49.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $60,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEC. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $89.90 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

