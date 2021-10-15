Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Trading 1% Higher

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)’s stock price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.13 and last traded at $26.05. 208,451 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 273,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, RHS Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000.

