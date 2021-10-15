Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.67.

A number of research firms have commented on DIN. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $113.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

DIN traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $81.46. 118,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,405. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $100.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 2.11.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $51,303.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth $458,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,318,000 after acquiring an additional 235,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

