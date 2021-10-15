Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Share Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $113.01

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $113.01 and traded as high as $130.00. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $129.96, with a volume of 1,958,407 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proequities Inc. increased its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 150.0% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 26.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 100.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 353,199 shares during the period. 2.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

