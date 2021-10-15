Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Stock Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $113.01

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $113.01 and traded as high as $130.00. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $129.96, with a volume of 1,958,407 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 100.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 353,199 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 380.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,211 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $1,370,000. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

