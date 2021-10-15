discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,220 ($15.94) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of DSCV opened at GBX 1,099.72 ($14.37) on Thursday. discoverIE Group has a 52 week low of GBX 559.84 ($7.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,274 ($16.64). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,084.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 925.56.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

