Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR) Short Interest Update

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DVCR stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09. Diversicare Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $9.89.

Get Diversicare Healthcare Services alerts:

Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $111.27 million during the quarter. Diversicare Healthcare Services had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 1.91%.

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc provides post-acute care services. The firm offers services to patients and residents including skilled nursing, ancillary health care services and assisted living. It also provides long-term care centres and rehabilitative, nutritional, respiratory and other specialized ancillary services.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Diversicare Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversicare Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.