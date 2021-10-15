dKargo (DKA) Price Down 16.8% This Week

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. dKargo has a total market capitalization of $146.96 million and approximately $20.25 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dKargo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, dKargo has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00044547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.33 or 0.00215987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00094523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

dKargo Profile

dKargo is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dKargo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

