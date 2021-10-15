Dmitry Melnikov Sells 10,000 Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dmitry Melnikov also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SEMrush alerts:

On Thursday, October 7th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 9,900 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $240,174.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.29. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $32.48.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,360,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,593,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SEMrush by 803.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after purchasing an additional 803,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,433,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.36.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.