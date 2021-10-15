Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $477.48 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $548.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $503.05 and its 200-day moving average is $463.86.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

In related news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534 in the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Citigroup downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $517.00 to $509.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $503.04.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.