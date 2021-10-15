Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $477.48 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $548.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $503.05 and its 200-day moving average is $463.86.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Citigroup downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $517.00 to $509.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $503.04.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
