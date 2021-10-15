Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $500.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Stephens from $540.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.32.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

NYSE DPZ traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $473.23. 22,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,291. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $503.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.86. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $864,000. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 3,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 14,981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,145,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.