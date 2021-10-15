Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.63% of Donaldson worth $50,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DCI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Donaldson by 163.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 46,669 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth about $203,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 23.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,741,000 after buying an additional 42,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 18.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,938. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.84 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

