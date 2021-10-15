Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

PLOW stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.11. 39 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,731. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average of $41.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.79 million, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $157.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the third quarter worth $111,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

