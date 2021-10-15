DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.12.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOYU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get DouYu International alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 14.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,037,000 after buying an additional 628,539 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 46.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,747,000 after buying an additional 1,524,758 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 14.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,050,000 after purchasing an additional 527,115 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 21.1% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,988,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,279,000 after purchasing an additional 694,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 191.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,484,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

DOYU stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average of $6.21.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DouYu International will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.