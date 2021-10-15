DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DouYu International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.12.

DOYU opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 0.90. DouYu International has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DouYu International will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOYU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DouYu International by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after buying an additional 348,559 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the first quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the first quarter valued at $4,263,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DouYu International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 47,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of DouYu International by 74.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 377,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 161,167 shares during the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

