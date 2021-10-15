Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.08% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dream Finders Homes Inc. is a homebuilding company. It operates principally in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. Dream Finders Homes Inc. is based in Jacksonville, FL. “

Separately, Zelman & Associates raised Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of DFH traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.13. 301,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,775. Dream Finders Homes has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $36.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.92.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $365.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.67 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 26,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $521,939.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 1,289,720 shares of company stock worth $23,166,753 in the last three months. Insiders own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFH. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 58.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

