DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Up 546.7% in September

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 546.7% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DSDVY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.28.

OTCMKTS:DSDVY opened at $118.44 on Friday. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12-month low of $77.51 and a 12-month high of $133.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.23.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

