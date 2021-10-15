Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

Get Ducommun alerts:

NYSE:DCO opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.39. The stock has a market cap of $591.23 million, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.64. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $65.40.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $160.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $126,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 416.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 0.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 78.7% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 78,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 34,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ducommun (DCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.