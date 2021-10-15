Duncan McPhee Sells 9,982 Shares of Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) Stock

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) insider Duncan McPhee sold 9,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.84), for a total transaction of £6,388.48 ($8,346.59).

Duncan McPhee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Duncan McPhee bought 7,500 shares of Lookers stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £5,100 ($6,663.18).

Shares of LON:LOOK opened at GBX 64 ($0.84) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.75. Lookers plc has a 52-week low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 75.61 ($0.99). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 67.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 62.36. The company has a market capitalization of £250.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOOK. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Lookers in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Lookers in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Lookers Company Profile

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

