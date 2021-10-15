Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.50.
BROS opened at $53.00 on Monday. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $62.00.
About Dutch Bros
Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.
