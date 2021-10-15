Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

BROS opened at $53.00 on Monday. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $62.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dutch Bros stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 459,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned 1.48% of Dutch Bros at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.