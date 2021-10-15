Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eargo Inc. is a medical device company. Its product and go-to-market approach address challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption. Eargo Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Get Eargo alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ:EAR opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.63. The company has a market cap of $286.23 million and a P/E ratio of -5.83. Eargo has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 million. Eargo had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eargo will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $60,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAR. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Eargo by 5.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eargo by 26.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,274,000 after buying an additional 205,046 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Eargo by 40.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eargo by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after buying an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eargo (EAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.