easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Earns Hold Rating from Barclays

Oct 15th, 2021

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $705.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.67.

Shares of EJTTF stock opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.06. easyJet has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet

