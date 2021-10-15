easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Earns Hold Rating from Barclays

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $705.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.67.

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of EJTTF stock opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.06. easyJet has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.