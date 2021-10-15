Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Short Interest Up 232.7% in September

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 232.7% from the September 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,001. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

