Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,000 shares, a growth of 184.3% from the September 15th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.17. The stock had a trading volume of 11,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,098. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.