Echelon Wealth Partners Begins Coverage on Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)

Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners started coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$14.50 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 43.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTS. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.54.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

CTS stock traded up C$0.27 on Friday, hitting C$10.09. The company had a trading volume of 467,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,648. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$2.22 and a 12-month high of C$13.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.15. The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.68.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$345.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.