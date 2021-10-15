Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, an increase of 91.6% from the September 15th total of 48,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 341.4% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 573,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 443,485 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 168.0% during the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 86,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. 27.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

NASDAQ:EDAP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,790. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $206.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.70.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EDAP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.