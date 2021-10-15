Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 347.4% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:EDNMY traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $27.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,083. Edenred has a one year low of $23.13 and a one year high of $30.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.24.

Get Edenred alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EDNMY. Barclays raised Edenred from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC raised Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Societe Generale started coverage on Edenred in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.99 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.99.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.