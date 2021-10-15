Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,870,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,767 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 3.44% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $82,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at $2,369,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 54,468 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,214,000 after purchasing an additional 19,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 130.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 23,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.17.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,010. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.30.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

