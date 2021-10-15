eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.52 Million

Analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will post $92.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.76 million and the highest is $95.46 million. eHealth reported sales of $94.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year sales of $684.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $677.06 million to $692.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $804.18 million, with estimates ranging from $734.80 million to $846.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.65 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 4.23%.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

Shares of eHealth stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.54. 10,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,835. eHealth has a 52 week low of $35.69 and a 52 week high of $93.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.83 and a beta of -0.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 592.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in eHealth in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in eHealth by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the second quarter worth about $235,000. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

