eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 241,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,136 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in eHealth were worth $14,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,873,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,475,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 100.0% in the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,168,000 after acquiring an additional 750,501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 132.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 28,408 shares during the last quarter. HCSF Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 60.8% in the first quarter. HCSF Management LLC now owns 154,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 58,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $46.31 on Friday. eHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.69 and a 52 week high of $93.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.93 and a beta of -0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.64.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.14. eHealth had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $96.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.65 million. Equities analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

