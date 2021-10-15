Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.28. Approximately 6,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 777,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

ELMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electric Last Mile Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Electric Last Mile Solutions alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth $109,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.