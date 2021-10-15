Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. is a pure-play commercial electric vehicle company. Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger III Corporation, is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on ELMS. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electric Last Mile Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Electric Last Mile Solutions stock opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.76. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELMS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth about $109,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

