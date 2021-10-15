Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 76.8% from the September 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ELLXF stock remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,232. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10. Elixinol Wellness has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.25.

About Elixinol Wellness

Elixinol Wellness Ltd. engages in the sale of nutraceutical and related hemp products. It manufactures and distributes industrial hemp products and early stage medical cannabis business focusing on the importation, cultivation, manufacture and distribution of CBD and THC products. The firm operates through the following segments: The company was founded by Paul Benhaim on September 4, 2017 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

