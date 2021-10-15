Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 76.8% from the September 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ELLXF stock remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,232. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10. Elixinol Wellness has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.25.
About Elixinol Wellness
Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Elixinol Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elixinol Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.