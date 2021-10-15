Ellaism (ELLA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 46.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $29,084.78 and approximately $5.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,855.58 or 0.06281766 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00089196 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 57.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.