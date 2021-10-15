Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Shares Gap Down to $18.88

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.88, but opened at $18.29. Ellington Financial shares last traded at $18.22, with a volume of 83,389 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 21.48, a current ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $919.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 155.44% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $34.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 110.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFC. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,434,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,999,000 after acquiring an additional 218,616 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 168.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 203,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 127,473 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 249.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 571,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,156,000 after acquiring an additional 408,035 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 90.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 289,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 137,210 shares during the period. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

