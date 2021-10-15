Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $12.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Shares of EARN stock opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $152.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 40.54%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the first quarter worth $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the first quarter worth $131,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 65.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 915,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,270,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 71.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.