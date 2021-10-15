Emercoin Hits Market Cap of $3.37 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Emercoin has a market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $18,205.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0700 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,200,859 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

