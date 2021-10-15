EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX) in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

CVE EMX opened at C$3.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 13.36, a current ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31. EMX Royalty has a 52 week low of C$3.05 and a 52 week high of C$4.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$293.14 million and a P/E ratio of -22.37.

EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.26 million during the quarter.

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as Sweden and Norway.

