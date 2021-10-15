Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) VP Nathalie Adda Sells 4,047 Shares

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $284,665.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nathalie Adda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Nathalie Adda sold 13,453 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $942,920.77.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $71.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.43. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

