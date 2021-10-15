Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.03

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.03 and last traded at $41.84, with a volume of 3680564 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.34.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.16. The firm has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 222.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

