Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at CIBC

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

EFX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enerflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.29.

Shares of EFX stock traded up C$0.34 on Friday, hitting C$10.80. 219,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.60. Enerflex has a one year low of C$4.61 and a one year high of C$10.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$968.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$204.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$226.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

