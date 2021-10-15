Energi (NRG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $215,509.00

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $1.98 or 0.00003226 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $91.14 million and approximately $215,509.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.74 or 0.00090717 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.22 or 0.00389341 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00012918 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00034525 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009357 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 45,987,073 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.