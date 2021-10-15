Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 65.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,668,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,399 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 39.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,055,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 862,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,401,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,042,000 after acquiring an additional 496,949 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,886,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at $1,650,000. 26.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $7.86 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 1.77.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,121.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood purchased 10,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,140.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

