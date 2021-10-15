Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESOA opened at $1.70 on Friday. Energy Services of America has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06.

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $25.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million.

Energy Services of America Corp. engages in the provision of contracting services for energy companies. The firm serves gas, petroleum, power, chemical and automotive industries. Its services include construction, replacement & repair of natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies.

