Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Oct 15th, 2021

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESOA opened at $1.70 on Friday. Energy Services of America has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06.

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $25.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million.

About Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America Corp. engages in the provision of contracting services for energy companies. The firm serves gas, petroleum, power, chemical and automotive industries. Its services include construction, replacement & repair of natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies.

