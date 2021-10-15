Energy Web Token (EWT) Price Tops $11.66 on Major Exchanges

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Energy Web Token coin can now be bought for approximately $11.66 or 0.00018999 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Energy Web Token has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energy Web Token has a market capitalization of $350.43 million and $5.90 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00070512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.48 or 0.00109991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00069908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,201.52 or 0.99750239 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,827.61 or 0.06238484 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org . The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

