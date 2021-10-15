Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

Shares of NYSE ERF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,203. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 3.24.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,320,142 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $66,980,000 after purchasing an additional 281,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,936,000 after purchasing an additional 293,232 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,127,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,600 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 323.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,931,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,133,933 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,924,000 after purchasing an additional 105,077 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

