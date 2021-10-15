Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on E shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, September 16th. DZ Bank upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of E opened at $28.19 on Friday. ENI has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of -310.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. ENI had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that ENI will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.724 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -295.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ENI by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ENI by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ENI by 2,339.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ENI by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ENI by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.