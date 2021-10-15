Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 3,335 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMED. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 466.7% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $65,260.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $69,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,500 shares of company stock worth $198,016 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $77.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $84.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.47.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.54.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

